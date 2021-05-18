Want to Play All Seven Home Tests: England Speedster Stuart Broad

"Last year I was disgruntled because the selectors had said the first Test team of the summer will be our best team," Broad told the British media.

"For someone who had been through the Ashes successfully, been through South Africa successfully and stayed fit, I felt it was my shirt. I felt I was in the best team. So to be told I suddenly wasn't in the best team with my record in England, that's what upset me," said Broad about his annoyance.

The right-armer had taken to Sky Sports to register his protest. This year, however, he expects better communication.

'Is it realistic I'm going to play every Test? No. But if the communication is done well then you understand the reasons for it. You understand why you might miss certain games to be fit for other games. That along with building experience into different players," he said.

"If I had a choice I'd want to play all seven Tests. Part of the reason I don't play white ball cricket any more is so I'm fit and available for Test cricket and fresh when I'm needed. But if Chris Silverwood decides he needs to get experience into some players and have a look at a different line-up and it's explained in a good way… absolutely, I would understand."

England play two Tests against New Zealand and five Tests against India.