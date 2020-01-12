Want To Learn as Much as I Can From MS Dhoni: Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey wants to perfect the art of taking the games deep and finishing them off for Australia just like the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has done it for India.

"I still have lots of areas in my game I want to improve on and get better at. I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it's trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him," said Carey.

"I was lucky enough to play against him (Dhoni) last year, just the way he took the game deep and won the games for India. I aspire to do that one-day," Carey told reporters here ahead of their first practice session at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 28-year-old Carey admits that the series against India will be a tough one, especially facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.