Wake Up Each Day Stronger than Before: Natarajan on Recovery Trail

Natarajan posted a video of him working out at home on his Instagram handle. "I wake up each day stronger than before !! #Rehab #Progress," he wrote in his caption.

Natarajan, who played for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2021 IPL, played two matches in the tournament before withdrawing. He was replaced by left arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

The Tamil Nadu pace bowler, who arrived to a grand welcome in his village from Australia after he played a key role in helping India win the series-clinching fourth and final Gabba Test, had picked two wickets in the first two IPL matches this season. He conceded runs at 8.62 an over.