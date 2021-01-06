Kohli’s Personal Investment Raises Conflict of Interest: Report

The clouds of a potential conflict interest are hovering over Indian cricket again with captain Virat Kohli’s investment in the BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official kit sponsor and merchandise partner from February 2019 has come to the fore.

A report in the Indian Express says Kohli was allotted Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) for Rs 33.32 lakh in Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited, a Bengaluru-headquartered company, which owns the online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Galactus is a subsidiary of M-League Pte Ltd, a company registered in Singapore in April 2018.