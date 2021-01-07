Virat Kohli’s ‘Conflict’ Grows, Ethics Officer Sits on Complaint

While the earlier conflict, where he was blamed for violating 38 (4) for holding two posts of (a) a current player and (c) a contractual entity, is yet to be addressed, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are reluctant to open up on the latest conflict although they say finding a case of direct conflict or significant commercial interest or position of influence in it may be difficult as per the new constitution.

According to the newspaper report, Kohli was given 68 CCDs in February, 2019, for Rs 33.32 lakh in Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited and these debentures will be converted to 68 equity shares at the end of 10 years giving him 0.051 per cent stake in the company.

The Board officials have put the onus on the BCCI Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain.

"This case falls under the purview of Justice DK Jain, the Ethics Officer-cum-Ombudsman. As far as the Board is concerned, it can't do much. Besides, this appears to be a very small, insignificant investment and was done over one and a half years before the MPL got the rights. It is hard to establish if he knew that this company would invest in BCCI's kit. Also the 0.051 per cent stake doesn't give him much influence and none of the directors/owners in the company co-own or are co-directors of any other company with Kohli," said an official.