No Century in 20 Innings: Batsman Virat Kohli Under Fire in NZ

The way things panned out in Wellington on Monday, 24 February, it looks like more than skipper Virat Kohli, the world is falling apart for batsman Virat Kohli.

New Zealand has been one rare overseas tour in recent times when Kohli hasn’t been live up to his high standards, scoring only one half-century so far in nine innings across three formats.

In the absence of senior batsman Rohit Sharma. Kohli was expected to play a big role in this Test. But not only in this match where he failed to get past 20 in either of the innings, has he been clearly struggling on the tour.

His sequence of scores read 45, 11, 38, 11 (T20s); 51, 15, 9 (ODIs) and 2 and 19 (1st Test).