Virat Kohli Will Need to Give Up His Ego; Must Guide New Captain: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, who led India to glory in the 1983 World Cup, welcomed Kohli's decision, saying he was "going through a rough time" and "appeared to be under a lot of pressure".

"Even Sunil Gavaskar played under me. I played under K Srikkanth and (Mohammad) Azharuddin. I had no ego," Dev, 63, was quoted as saying to the Mid-Day newspaper, referring to other greats of the era.

"Virat will have to give up his ego and play under a young cricketer. This will help him and Indian cricket. Virat should guide the new captain, new players. We cannot lose Virat, the batsman... no way."

The BCCI is yet to name a new captain for the Test side and the race is largely seen to be a three-horse one with Rohit, Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the options.