Virat Kohli Will be Disappointed With His Shot-Selection, Says Sanjay Bangar

He went after a wide delivery from Jansen in the very first ball after Lunch on Day 4 of the ongoing Test. The delivery was bowled well outside the off-stump but Kohli, who pressed forward, was not able to curb his instinct and produced a thick edge, which was safely pouched by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.



The India Test skipper looked very upset with himself as he walked back to the dressing room.



"He would have been disappointed with his shot selection. To play that shot first ball after Lunch, I think there was a lapse in concentration. Apart from that, I can't fathom anything else," Bangar said.



The former batting coach also highlighted that the star batter needs to find a way to avoid getting drawn into wide deliveries.