In Pictures: Virat Kohli Felicitated Ahead of His 100th Test

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made his 100th Test appearance, playing the Sri Lanka series-opener in Mohali where India has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Before Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal took the field to open the innings, the Indian camp had a small felicitation ceremony for Virat with coach Rahul Dravid, another member of the 100 Test club, gifted Virat with a special cap.

"It's a special moment for me," Kohli said after being gifted the cap.

"My wife is here with me, my brother is there in the stands. It's a team game and the journey wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thanks to BCCI too. I couldn't have received it from a better person, my childhood hero. I still have that picture with you from my U-15 days," said Virat.