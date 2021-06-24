Kohli Wants Best-of-Three WTC Final, Williamson Backs One-Off Test

Williamson, however, disagreed with this.

"I suppose the exciting part of a final is that anything can happen. We know how fickle cricket is and we have seen in other competitions, other World Cups and all other bits and pieces. The one-off factor brings a unique dynamic which does make it exciting," said the Kiwis skipper who helped New Zealand lift an ICC title after two successive losses in final of the 50-over World Cup, in 2015 and 2019.

He said that the big challenge would be to schedule a three-match WTC final amid a lot of Test matches going around.

"On any given day, anything can happen. I suppose there are arguments for both sides and the challenge would be scheduling that [three-match WTC] series amongst lot of cricket that is already on. The more cricket you have in a series, the more you find out and the more you reveal. But it was an exciting game. It was the first time, both teams were fully geared up for it and it was a brilliant game of cricket," said Williamson.