Virat Kohli Ends 2019 as Top Ranked Test Batsman in ICC Rankings

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman while Ajinkya Rahane slipped a rung to be seventh in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday. Kohli (928) remained 17 points ahead of Australia's Steve Smith who occupied the second spot while New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson (864) ends the year at No 3.

Cheteshwar Pujara (791) retained his fourth place but Rahane, who slipped to seventh, was replaced by Pakistan's Babar Azam. Azam scored an unbeaten hundred and 60 in the second Test in Karachi against Sri Lanka to move three spots to sixth and achieve his career-best ranking of sixth.