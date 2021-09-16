Kohli to Step Down as T20 Captain; But What About His Place in the Format?

Though he has announced his decision to quit just the T20I captaincy, a time will come in the very near future, maybe before the South Africa tour in January 2022, when he may quit the ODI captaincy too.

Unlike other teams who have to depend on qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup through the Super League that is happening through respective bilateral series, India as host, has no such pressure. Kohli can thus afford to take it a little easy in the ODI format and that may be why he has not decided to quit as ODI captain as well right away.

But that decision will also come very soon.

For now, the focus is on the change in T20I captaincy. The pressure was growing in recent days. The calls for the same continued after successes Rohit Sharma has had with the Mumbai Indians – winning the IPL five times. That in itself proved Sharma’s credentials as T20 captain.