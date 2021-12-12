Virat Kohli the Batter Needs to Rise Above the BCCI Mess

All said and done, Kohli will have to make peace with it. He may need to talk with himself. Kohli often says that he takes the field when he is ready to give his 100 percent. The sooner he makes peace with these bad memories, the sooner he will be ready to give his 100 percent. Because of the team man he is, we can expect Kohli to try his best to do so.

He is still the best ODI batter in the world, and should be aiming to have a blockbuster home World Cup 2023. Not only for the side, but it will be also for the greater good of Kohli’s legacy.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 coming up in Australia, the team would want to have a batter of his range against pace-bowling. Kohli’s T20 game needs a bit of refinement, and with more time on his side now, he should be able to catch up with it.

Kohli’s batting returns haven’t been great of late, and the fluency in his batting is also missing. He will look to fix the minor issues and bat with more freedom – and who knows if another peak could be around the corner. Well, one might hope so!