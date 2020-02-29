Day 1 Stats: Shaw’s Record, Virat’s Slump & Bumrah’s Batting Feat
Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden fifer in just his second Test to put New Zealand on top against India on the opening day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.
Jamieson finished with of 5/45 as India were bundled out for 242 runs. Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then took the hosts to 63/0 at stumps, trailing by 179. While Latham was unbeaten on 27, Blundell's score read 29.
Earlier, after being put into bat, India rode on half centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari to make sure they managed to cross the 200-run mark. But they did suffer a collapse which saw them lose their last six wickets for just 48 runs.
Here are some of the big stats from the day’s play:
- Prithvi Shaw's first fifty against New Zealand is also his first away from home.
- Shaw, at 20 years 112 days, became the second youngest Indian player to post a fifty in a Test match in New Zealand - the youngest being Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 16 years 291 days at Napier in February 1990
- In all, Shaw has registered three innings of fifty-plus in Tests - the first two being against the West Indies on Indian soil - 134 at Rajkot and 70 at Hyderabad - both in October 2018.
- Shaw's brief four-Test career is quite impressive, aggregating 321 in six innings at an average of 64.20, including a hundred and two fifties. His strike rate of 88.18 is outstanding.
- Hanuma Vihari has posted his fourth fifty in Tests - his first against New Zealand.
- All his five fifty-plus Test innings, including a century, have been recorded by him away from home. His best performance has been against the West Indies in the Caribbean in 2019, scoring 289 (ave 96.33) in two Tests, including a hundred and two fifties.
- Cheteshwar Pujara's seventh fifty in away Tests is his 25th overall.
- Pujara's 54 off 140 balls is his first fifty in seven innings in Tests in New Zealand. In his previous six innings in New Zealand, his highest was 23 at Auckland in February 2014.
- Virat Kohli is without a hundred in 21 innings in international cricket since since December 6, 2019, his third worst sequence - the first two being 25 innings between February 28, 2014 and October 11, 2014 and 24 between February 27, 2011 and September 11, 2011.
- Kohli is averaging 39.66 in four Tests in New Zealand, including a century and a fifty - his aggregate being 238 in seven innings.
- His average in the present series is his worst in Tests - 24 runs (ave 8.00) in three innings.
- Tim Southee has dismissed Kohli ten times - the most times a bowler has captured his wicket in international cricket. Southee has also claimed Sri Lankan batsman Dimuth Karunaratne's wicket ten times.
- Playing in his 20th innings, Jasprit Bumrah has posted his first double- digit score (10 not out) in Tests, outstripping the 6 vs England at Southampton in 2018.
- Kyle Jamieson (5/45) has recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, eclipsing the 4 for 39 in the Wellington Test.
- Since posting an unbeaten 159 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019, Rishabh Pant has registered his sixth successive failure in Tests - the sequence of scores being 24, 7 & 27 vs West Indies and 19, 25, 12 vs New Zealand.
- Pant's Test career average, which at one time was 49.71, is now 40.50 after six consecutive failures.
- Umesh Yadav has registered successive ducks for the first time in Tests - vs Bangladesh at Kolkata in November 2019 and vs New Zealand at Christchurch in February 2020.
- New Zealand have recorded their first fifty-plus partnership for the opening wicket in 20 innings against India in New Zealand.
