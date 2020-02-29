Kohli’s Misery Continues, Falls to Southee For Record 10th Time

In the Wellington Test as well, the Indian batting run-machine had managed scores of 2 and 19 -- one of the main reasons why the visitors had to face a crushing defeat by 10 wickets.

Before that on this tour, in the seven limited-overs inning which the Indian skipper played against the Black Caps, Kohli could manage just 180 runs (125 in 4 T20Is and 75 in 3 ODIs), including only a single half-century.

In fact, the 31-year-old has not reached the three-figure mark in his last 21 innings. His last century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year when he scored 136.

Kohli has also lost the numero uno spot in the ICC Test Rankings and has been replaced by Australia's Steve Smith.