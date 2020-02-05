Virat Kohli Scores a Hat Trick as India’s Most Valuable Celebrity
India captain Virat Kohli topped the Duff and Phelps’ ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ list for the third consecutive time this year.
Duff & Phelps released the findings from the fifth edition of its ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ on Wednesday, 5 February. The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.
Duff & Phelps partnered with Meltwater for the study to provide social media statistics and analysis for this report.
“Cricket and Bollywood are national passions for India. The volume of conversations on these topics run in millions daily, ranging from press coverage to fan accounts and from serious discussion forums to meme pages,” said Jaagriti Seth, director of Meltwater India.
“Today, the popularity of a celebrity is not guesswork but easily measurable. In a few clicks, one can immediately gauge the impact of any action taken by a celebrity. This is why many brands and celebrities are actively using our product suite to listen and analyse conversations so that they can grow their network effectively”.Jaagriti Seth, Director, Meltwater India
In the list, Kohli was ahead of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.
All the other sportspersons in the list are cricketers. MS Dhoni stands on the 9th position with a value of USD 41.2 million while Sachin Tendulkar takes the 15th spot with opener Rohit Sharma in the 20th place.
