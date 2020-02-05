Virat Kohli Scores a Hat Trick as India’s Most Valuable Celebrity

India captain Virat Kohli topped the Duff and Phelps’ ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ list for the third consecutive time this year.

Duff & Phelps released the findings from the fifth edition of its ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ on Wednesday, 5 February. The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.

Duff & Phelps partnered with Meltwater for the study to provide social media statistics and analysis for this report.