Virat Kohli Says India Motivated Towards Winning South Africa Test Series

"We can take a lot of motivation from that (Johannesburg 2018 win). We probably won in the toughest conditions of that tour. So that should give us a lot of confidence. If we start off with the right mindset and with self-confidence and belief, we can definitely stand up to any challenge that comes our way and take a lot of heart from it," said Kohli.



"South Africa is one place where we have not won a series yet, so we are very motivated to do that and that mindset is always to go out there in any country and win the series. We don't think of winning just a Test match here and there and we will do our absolute best to make sure we keep contributing towards the cause. We will take a lot of motivation and belief from that win on the last tour," added Kohli.



Overall, India have played 20 Test matches in South Africa, winning just three, and in their last trip in 2018, lost the series 2-1. The teams who have defeated South Africa at home have been Australia, England and Sri Lanka. Kohli is aware of the challenge South Africa brings for his team while keeping the past happenings in mind.



"South Africa was really the start for us as a team starting to believe that we could win overseas. We built it up nicely in England and then Australia was an accumulation of all that effort. South Africa represents a different kind of challenge. As I said, the wickets have a lot of pace and bounce. You need to be at your absolute best to be able to perform there and get difficult runs, something we have tried to do as a team but probably left ourselves a bit too much to do at certain times when sessions have gone very bad."