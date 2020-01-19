Virat Kohli Quickest to Score 5000 Runs in ODI as Skipper
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.
Kohli brought it up with a sumptuous shot past cover for four off Mitchell Starc during India's decisive third ODI against Australia at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru..
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is third on the list having got there in 131 innings while South African Graeme Smith is fourth on 135.
Kohli reached the mark during India's chase of a target of 287 set by Australia earlier in the day. The series is level 1-1 with India having won the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. They are looking to avoid a second consecutive ODI series defeat at home to Australia.
