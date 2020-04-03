Virat Kohli Reveals the Timeline for His Decision on Retirement
In the one-hour long Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday, apart from the host of topics discussed, Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave an insight into how long he would like to extend his international career.
While answering a question from Pietersen regarding the hectic scheduling in international cricket these days, Virat opened up about his future plans.
“I have thought about it. I have been playing three formats for nine years now, including the IPL, along with the captaincy for six years. So, it is not easy,” said Virat.
Pietersen had asked Virat whether he feels that he has been playing too much cricket in the recent years. To which the Indian captain answered in affirmative, explaining that he has found a way out to balance his international career of late.
Talking about his stance on the recent surge in the number of T20 series, Virat said: “T20 cricket in between I felt there were too many games that had no relevance. I have spoken about it in the press for quite a number of times that you can’t have matches where there is zero motivation and energy. I don’t like to play like that.”
Earlier in the year, while Team India was on the tour of New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli was critical of the scheduling aspect.
“That’s how compressed the game has become, but I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately,” explained the skipper.
“So, I am sure these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future… Yeah, it is what it is, and you can do whatever you can to get better and get on the park again, and that’s international cricket for you today. It’s back to back,” Virat had added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)