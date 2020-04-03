Virat Kohli Reveals the Timeline for His Decision on Retirement

In the one-hour long Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday, apart from the host of topics discussed, Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave an insight into how long he would like to extend his international career.

While answering a question from Pietersen regarding the hectic scheduling in international cricket these days, Virat opened up about his future plans.

“I have thought about it. I have been playing three formats for nine years now, including the IPL, along with the captaincy for six years. So, it is not easy,” said Virat.