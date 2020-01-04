Virat Kohli Says He’s Not in Favour of Four-Day Tests

The India captain feels that the intent in reducing a day from five can't be right and then one might talk about having "three-day Tests".

"Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing," Kohli was forthright in his answer.

"So I don't endorse that at all. I don't think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level." With thumbs down from currently the most influential international cricketer, ICC might find it difficult to implement it.

"T20 was a revelation (in terms) of introduction of a new format. I was asked about the 100-ball format (introduced by ECB) and I said I am not going to go and try myself out in another kind of format because there's already so much going on."