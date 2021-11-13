Virat Kohli Might Quit Captaincy in Other Formats Soon, Hints Ravi Shastri

Shastri also admitted that India's inability to win an ICC trophy during his 4-year tenure was a disappointment but he doesn't regret anything. He added that the India cricket team transformed into a steely side during his helm, which is more important for him.



"It is a disappointment, not regret. We could have won, if not one, then maybe two tournaments but such things happen. In white-ball cricket, things change very quickly. If you don't start well you could be behind very quickly like it happened in this World Cup," he said.



"But let me tell you something, that is silverware. We have enough silverware if I have too much of it, it's a problem polishing it after a few years when I get a little older. But for me, steel is more important and what we have done with this team is to infuse steel. You can ask anyone around the world, actually which is the best team. They will say it is the Indian cricket team across formats," he added.



India won their first-ever Test series in Australia in 2019 under the Shastri-Kohli leadership group while they repeated the feat in 2021, breaching Australia's fortress at Gabba. Shastri was in charge of the dressing room even as Ajinkya Rahane led the team to a memorable victory.



India lost the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year but they bounced back to lead England 2-1 in an incomplete Test series.



"The highs, it has to be Australia, just cannot take that away. Back-to-back wins in Australia after almost 70 years is something that was unimaginable. Makes it extremely special. And of course, leading the series in England," Shastri said.