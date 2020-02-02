Kohli Backs Williamson, Says ‘Perfect Man to Lead New Zealand’

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have known each other since their U-19 days. Leading India and New Zealand respectively besides being two of the best batters in world cricket today, the pair hardly get time to catch up with so much cricket going around.

So when they did on the sidelines of the fifth and final T20I, it became a cynosure of all eyes and social media also went in a tizzy with their pictures together.

Kohli was rested for the final game with India already taking a 4-0 unassaible lead in the series which they eventually swept 5-0, and Williamson was recovering from a shoulder bug.