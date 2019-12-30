Virat Kohli, Bumrah Find Place in Wisden’s T20I Team of the Decade

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indians who have been able to make a cut to the T20I team of the decade announced by Wisden. However, the team led by Australia's Aaron Finch, doesn't have either MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma.

"While Kohli's record in domestic T20 cricket is patchy, the same cannot be said of T20Is. Kohli's average of 53 was the best in the decade, and while his consistency compromises his strike-rate slightly, he is still able to score at a good rate, even if not exceptional," said Wisden about Kohli.