Kohli, Pant Given Break by BCCI; Set to Return for SL Tests: Reports

Kohli, who has played 99 Tests, could play his 100th game in Mohali, the first Test against Sri Lanka. However, if he takes an extended break, his 100th Test could be in Bangalore, the venue of the second and final Test.

“Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kohli, when he was the India captain, had spoken about how players will need breaks as they move from bubble to bubble in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squad for the Sri Lanka series is also expected to be announced soon.