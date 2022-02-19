Kohli, Pant Given Break by BCCI; Set to Return for SL Tests: Reports
Virat Kohli scored a half-century as India won the 2nd T20I against West Indies on Friday.
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will not play the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata, as they have been given a break by the BCCI. According to reports, Kohli and Pant have both exited the bio-bubble in Kolkata after the 2nd T20I win secured the series against West Indies.
Both the players are expected to be back for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played after three T20s. Kohli and Pant will be away for four T20s.
Kohli, who has played 99 Tests, could play his 100th game in Mohali, the first Test against Sri Lanka. However, if he takes an extended break, his 100th Test could be in Bangalore, the venue of the second and final Test.
“Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Kohli, when he was the India captain, had spoken about how players will need breaks as they move from bubble to bubble in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The squad for the Sri Lanka series is also expected to be announced soon.
The stylish batter played an important role in helping seal the T20 series against West Indies on Friday, when he scored 52 off 41, hitting seven fours and a six. Kohli’s half-century along with Rishabh Pant’s 52 and a handy contribution from Venkatesh Iyer propelled India to 186.
Pant taking a break means that Ishan Kishan will don the gloves in the final T20I, which could now see the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer get a look in. The third T20I against West Indies is on Sunday in Kolkata.
Kohli had earlier been rested after the 2021 T20 World Cup during the home series against New Zealand. He had missed the T20 series and the first Test in Kanpur. After that, on tour in South Africa, Kohli sat out the Johannesburg Test due to back spasms.
