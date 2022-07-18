Kohli’s T20I Future Hangs in Balance – Over to the Selectors

The fact is, in the T20 format, batting order is not a rigid concept unlike the Test and the ODI formats. Hence, the talk about someone coming in at number three, then Surya Kumar Yadav at number four, Hardik Pandya at five, and Rishabh Pant at six is a waste of time. In the last T20 World Cup, Kohli did not bat in two of the last three games of the tournament. If number three is his slot in the T20 format too, why did he not bat?

That is because in this format it is not about batting order but about the situation. That is where Kohli misses out. The day Kohli gave up his T20I captaincy, that very day he gave up the right to be the first choice in the XI. The problem is that India has a one-dimensional T20I line-up. The batters don’t bowl, and the bowlers don’t bat (at least some don’t). In a situation where you need 20 off 12 balls with two wickets in hand, you can write off India, but cannot write off some other sides.