Virat Kohli & Fans Deserve Clarity About Captaincy; BCCI Failed To Deliver Again

Ramchand was dropped for the Test match. Adhikari never played another Test match after that. Datta Gaekwad, who was so unsure of a spot in the side that he had been pursuing a Lancashire League contract, was appointed captain for the 1959 tour of England (Pankaj Roy led in the second Test, making it six captains in seven Tests).

The tides of Indian cricket turned under Ajit Wadekar, who led India to series wins in the West Indies and England (both in 1971) as well as a series against England at home (in 1972-73). For the first time in history, India were a contender for the best side in the world.

Wadekar first lost a series in 1974, a 0-3 whitewash in England. In the face of public outrage, Wadekar, the man who led India to unprecedented glory, was dropped from the West Zone Duleep Trophy side (this was an era when Test cricketers featured regularly in domestic cricket). At 33, Wadekar retired from first-class cricket.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was recalled as captain, with Sunil Gavaskar as deputy. Keeping true to their tradition, the BCCI requested Gavaskar to keep his designation a secret. Pataudi dislocated a finger in the first Test and was ruled out of the second, in Delhi. Gavaskar had little option but to disclose his ‘secret’, but he got injured in a Ranji Trophy match.

No one knew who would lead India in Delhi. To complicate things, Ramchand, now manager, announced to the media, "I know who the Indian captain is but I’m not telling." Amidst the confusion, the Delhi and District Cricket Association announced Farokh Engineer’s name as captain. Eventually S Venkataraghavan led India with little preparation, and was predictably dropped for the rest of the series.

Gavaskar and Venkat’s paths would cross again. Venkat replaced Gavaskar as captain for the 1979 tour of England, to quote Gavaskar, "allegedly because of some statements my wife had made to the media." As the Indian team flew back from England after the tour, the public address system on the aircraft announced that Gavaskar had replaced Venkat as captain.