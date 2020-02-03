Kohli’s Emotions Work for Him and Team, Not Against Them: Chappell

Australian great Ian Chappell has lauded India captain Virat Kohli for being able to channelise his "highly emotional temperament" towards building a versatile team that has tasted plenty of overseas success.

On Sunday, India completed a rare 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series when they beat New Zealand by seven runs in the final T20 International in Mount Maunganui, to continue their hot streak.

"When he first became captain, especially of the Test team, I thought his highly emotional temperament might be detrimental to his leadership. Instead, he has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team," Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.