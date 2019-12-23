Decade’s Best! Virat Kohli on Top of ODI Charts in Last 10 Years

It was a decade spent by cricket fans celebrating the enigma named Virat Kohli as the extraordinary Indian captain shattered all records and finished at the pinnacle of virtually every possible milestone in 50-over cricket.

Kohli left his mark in every format be it Tests, ODIs or T20s over the past decade which has seen him outgrow his competitors and take giant strides.

But arguably the world's best batsman saved his best for one-day cricket where he tops the following charts: