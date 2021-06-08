Kohli Could Struggle if Ball Moves in WTC Final: Former NZ Coach

India last toured New Zealand in 2020 for a series in which they played two Test matches. The Virat Kohli-led India team lost both the Tests as batsmen struggled to handle the Kiwi bowling attack.

Kohli struggled, aggregating just 38 runs across four innings at an average of 9.5.

The tour proved to be miserable for the India batsmen.

India's best batsman on that tour was Mayank Agarwal, who averaged 25.5 while Cheteshwar Pujara had an average of 25.

Earlier, former Australia pace bowler Brett Lee too had said New Zealand carry minor advantage due to conditions in England being similar to those in New Zealand.

"I am thinking though with the experience of New Zealand because they have bowled in conditions which are similar back home, you talk about the ball moving around, you talk about something in the wicket, there will be a bit of something, it may be conducive to fast bowling, to swing bowling. So that is where I think that the Kiwis might have an advantage purely from that fact," Lee had said in an interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC).