Cricket Australia Name Virat Kohli Captain in Test XI of Decade

Former England skipper Alastair Cook was selected as the opener with Australia's David Warner as his partner. Williamson is followed by Australian stalwart Steve Smith. Kohli comes in after Smith at No.5.

Any team playing against this side wouldn't have too much respite even after dismissing half the side as at No.6 comes South African great AB de Villiers, who is also chosen as the wicketkeeper.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes finds his place at No.7. Among the bowlers, South African legend Dale Steyn and England duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson will handle the pace department with Nathan Lyon of Australia as the lone spinner.

The list also had honourable mentions for every positions and Ravichandran Ashwin was named along with Lyon.