Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Reach 11,000 Runs as Captain
Virat Kohli added another feather to his crown on Friday as the Indian skipper became the fastest batsman to score 11,000 international runs as captain during the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Kohli reached the landmark in just 196 innings, going past Australian great Ricky Ponting who had taken 253 innings to reach the mark.
Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had scored 11,207 runs during his tenure across the three formats.
Kohi had demoted himself yet again and had come into bat at No 6 as India were in a precarious position having lost four wickets in quick succession and were at 123/4 at the end of the 13th over. He did help rebuild the innings a bit along with Manish Pandey but was run-out in a mix-up with the latter. Trying to steal a second, Kohli was dismissed scoring 26 off 17 deliveries.
Earlier, KL Rahul (36-ball 54) and Shikhar Dhawan (36-ball 52) had given India the perfect platform to pose a tall total but the four wickets in between brought Sri Lanka back in the game.
