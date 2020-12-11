Virat Kohli a ‘Proponent of All-out Aggression’: Greg Chappell

Team India skipper Virat Kohli doesn't believe in passive resistance and wants to dominate the opposition, says former Australia skipper Greg Chappell.

In a column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell says that Kohli is the most "Australian non-Australian cricketer" of all time.

"Virat Kohli does not believe in passive resistance. He is a proponent of all-out aggression. His idea is to dominate the opposition," writes Chappell.

"He embodies the new India. As the premier player and captain of the world's pre-eminent cricket power, he feels an abiding responsibility to the wider game," he adds.