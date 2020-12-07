Kohli 1st Indian Captain to Win series in All Formats in Australia

By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a series in all three formats against Australia in Australia.

Kohli had led India to a 2-1 win in the 2018-19 Test series and followed that up with a 2-1 win in the ODI series.

While India had drawn the T20 series on that last tour, they managed to clinch it this time by winning the first two matches. The third match takes place on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.