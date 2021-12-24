Virat Has Spoken, Now Ganguly Should Speak Up: Ravi Shastri on Captaincy Saga

Regarding the ODI captaincy, Kohli said he had been informed that the selectors were removing him only 90 minutes before the selection committee meeting to pick the Test squad for the South Africa tour earlier this month.



Now, the former head coach has reacted to the whole captaincy saga, saying that a good communication was needed on the matter.



"I have been part of this system for many years, I was part of this team for the past seven years. With good communication, this can be handled much, much better, instead of it being out in the public domain," Shastri told Indian Express.



"Virat has given his side of the story, it needs the president of the board to come and give his side of the story, or give some clarification on whatever has happened. That is all," he added.



According to Shastri, it is not about whether Kohli or Ganguly was lying.



"It is not a question of who is lying here. The question is what is the truth. You want to know the truth and that can only come with dialogue and communication. Nothing else," he said.