Virat Finishes 2020 Without an ODI Century, a First Since 2008

In Wednesday's game, he made 63, his 60th half-century and became the fastest to get to 12,000 runs trumping Tendulkar's record.

Although Covid-19 caused disruption allowing Kohli to play just nine ODIs -- the least since his debut year 2008 when he played just five -- the India skipper's batting average this year is also the lowest since 2011. He finishes 2020 with an average of 47.88 which is his fourth lowest in a calendar year.

Before this, it was only in his early years - 2008, 2010 and 2011 that his batting average for a calendar year was restricted below 50.

Kohli's average never went below 50 between the years 2012 and 2019.