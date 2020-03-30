Virat, Anushka ‘Pledge Support’ to PM & CM’s COVID-19 Relief Funds
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma have decided to contribute an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES Fund & Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Virat wrote: “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”
With this, Kohli joined the list of Indian cricketers to contribute towards the cause. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh.
Former India opener and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir also said that he has released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the relief efforts amid the pandemic.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 161 active cases and seven deaths.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 161 active cases and seven deaths.
