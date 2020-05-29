The Vincy Premier T10 Cricket 2020 League commenced on Friday, 22 May. Hosted by St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association, the tournament is being played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The final few matches before the semi-final begins will commence today.Today, Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers will compete for a place in the semi-final of the tournament. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.When and Where to Watch SPB BS DVE Match? Live Streaming?When and what time will the Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match take place?The Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match will start at 8 PM on 29 May.Where will the Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match be held?The Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.Which channel will telecast the Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match?The Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match will be aired live on Fancode app.How to watch the live streaming of Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match?The Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match will be aired live on Fancode app.What are the squads for Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers Match?Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee player); Olanzo Jackson (coach), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (Marquee player); Bertram Stapleton (coach), Deron Greaves Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Mathhews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.