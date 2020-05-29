The Vincy Premier T10 Cricket 2020 League commenced on Friday, 22 May. Hosted by St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association, the tournament is being played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The final few matches before the semi-final begins will commence today.Today, La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in a bid to climb to the top of the point table. LSH current has six wins under its belt. The team has already qualified for the next round of the tournament and can actually rest the regulars on their team if they want to try out new combinations or strategies.LSH has only lost to Salt Pond Breakers before their comeback, winning their next three matches. Fort Charlotte Strikers are currently last in the six-team competition. They have only secured one win out of seven matches in the competition against Dark View Explorers.Where to Watch LSH VS FCS Match Live?When and what time will the La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match take place?The La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match will start at 6 pm on 29 May.Where will the La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match be held?The La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.Which channel will telecast the La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match?The La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match will be aired live on Fancode app. It will be also be live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.How to watch the live streaming of La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match?The La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match will be aired live on Fancode app.What are the squads for La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Match?La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano CainFort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams