The Vincy Premier T10 Cricket 2020 League commenced on Friday, 22 May. Hosted by St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association, the tournament is being played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The final few matches before the semi-final begins will commence today.Today, Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers will compete for a place in the semi-final of the tournament. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Both the teams suffered defeats on the opening day of the tournament.When and what time will the Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match take place?The Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match will start at 8 PM on 29 May.Where will the Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match be held?The Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.Which channel will telecast the Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match?The Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match will be aired live on Fancode app.How to watch the live streaming of Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match?The Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match will be aired live on Fancode app.What are the squads for Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match?Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.