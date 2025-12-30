Shubman Gill's T20 Ouster: The Hype, Data, and BCCI’s Three Big Mistakes

In this brand-new episode of Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Rohit Khanna traces Shubman Gill’s wild year: the promotions, the hype, the ignored numbers, and the three mistakes that finally led to his shocking T20 drop.

From becoming all-format captain to being dropped from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad in the same year, Gill raced from happy to ecstatic, then crashed through injury, unease, frustration, and finally into a tangle of sadness, anger, and bewilderment.