The Controversy Over Rohit’s Injury & Other Unanswered Questions

It was a successful IPL for Rohit Sharma where he captained Mumbai Indians to yet another title but instead of his celebrations continuing on in Australia, with his Team India team-mates, Rohit landed in Mumbai on Thursday night even as the national team reached Sydney to prepare for the Aus series.

Meanwhile, Rohit has apparently been sent back to India to ‘recover’ from an injury that he’s already recovered from.

Even as the many parties involved in this entire matter disseminate information through different channels of communication, one thing is clear – the BCCI, the cricketer and even the national coach are not on the same page regarding Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury.