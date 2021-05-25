Veteran Shahid Afridi Ruled Out of PSL 6 Due to Injury 

Afridi, who appeared in the four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

Afridi said, "While training for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg.

"I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy."

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they now have a complete 20-player squad.

The PSL had been suspended on March 4 after seven Covid-19 cases had come to light. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) immediately put the tournament, which commenced on February 20, on hold.

The PCB and the six PSL franchises had met virtually and decided to host the remaining 20 matches of the T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi in June. The PCB will announce the dates soon.