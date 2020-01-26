Vernon Philander Fined in Last Test for Jos Buttler Send-Off

South African opening bowler Vernon Philander, who is playing in his final Test, has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a send-off of England batsman Jos Buttler during the second day of the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium.

The International Cricket Council announced on Sunday that Philander had been found guilty of a level one offence for "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal in an international match."