Venue on India v Aus 4th T20I in Raipur Has ₹3.16 Crore Electricity Bill Pending

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium of Raipur, where the fourth T20I match between India and Australia is set to be played on Friday, does not have a running electricity line through the entire stadium, according to reports.

Due to overdue bills, the stadium's electricity connection was turned off five years ago with an amount of Rs 3.16 crore pending.

For big games, the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association reportedly requested for temporary link be provided, and it was, however it is limited to the corporate boxes and spectator gallery.