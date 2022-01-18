Venkatesh Iyer to Debut? What India's XI Could Look Like Against SA in First ODI
India begin their three-match ODI series against South Africa from 19 January.
Even as the Indian cricket family comes to terms with the announcement of Virat Kohli stepping down as Test captain, the focus has shifted to the ODI series against South Africa, which marks the beginning of the road in terms of preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup that will be held in India.
India, led by KL Rahul in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, will have a few things to ponder about as they look to pick their strongest line-up against the Proteas.
Among the factors that will play a crucial role in selection in the ODI series are the return of R Ashwin to the 50-over set up, the comeback of Yuzvendra Chahal, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah’s work load and trying out the new players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer.
While the likes of Virat Kohli, captain Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be the first names on the team sheet, who will be the other seven in the playing XI at Boland Park?
No Rohit, So Who Opens?
Coming into the ODI series, India have a dilemma at the top of the order about who the openers will be. While it is expected that captain KL Rahul will take up one of the slots, the Indian team have to choose between Ruturaj Gaikwad and the veteran Shikhar Dhawan.
Before the team left for SA, the veteran Dhawan was finding it difficult to get going in domestic cricket with none of his scores in the latest edition Vijay Hazare Trophy doing his case any good. In 5 games, Dhawan scored a total of 56 runs with 18 being his highest.
On the other hand, Gaikwad was in red hot form in that period (603 runs in five matches), scoring four centuries in five games with a highest of 168 in the final game. Gaikwad too finished as the top run scorer in the IPL which finished just before the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Whether Dhawan gets another chance to hold on to his spot in the ODI side or Gaikwad is given a go at putting forth his case is something the team management will have to decide on. Keeping the age factor of Dhawan in mind, 36 currently, the team might look to go the Gaikwad way.
Two All-Rounders Together?
In the absence of Hardik Pandya, the Indian team have a chance to give players like Venkatesh Iyer a chance to prove their credentials. The question is, will India play Iyer and Shardul Thakur together in SA ODI series?
Iyer and Thakur together provide two medium pace options for the team as well as a fair amount of ability with the bat, especially the southpaw. Iyer, who broke on to the scene with his performances as an opener for KKR in the second phase of IPL 2021, can move around the batting order as well, adding flexibility, while Shardul is more suited to the lower middle order role.
Iyer too is coming off some good form in domestic cricket after being part of the New Zealand series and that he will help add more balance to the XI could tilt the scales in his favour over an out and out batter, who can’t bowl.
That Iyer is a left handed bat too brings in the aspect of the left-right batting combination, which might tilt the scales in his favour in terms of an ODI debut.
Ashwin Returns for ODIs, How Do the Bowlers Stack Up?
Four years since he last played an ODI, the experienced R Ashwin is back in the mix for the Indian team in the 50-over format. Will he slot straight back into the playing line-up?
For starters, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is pretty much sure of playing the first ODI and is likely to be partnered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar in the pace department.
Among the aspects that are crucial to deciding the bowling combination, will be whether India play two spinners, in Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, given the nature of the wickets we have seen in South Africa, the two-spinner theory might not be what the team eventually goes with.
As has been the case in recent years, India is spoilt for choice in the bowling department, but are likely to pick their strongest bowlers as they look to win the ODI series after the disappointment of the Test series.
The question for head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rahul will be whether to pick the wrist spinner in Chahal, who has recently recovered his form, or to go with Ashwin.
India XI: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah (VC).
