Venkatash Prasad Among 5 Short-listed Candidates for Selector Job

PTI
Cricket

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors.

The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik met in Mumbai and scrutinised 44 applications.

“They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, cricketer-turned-commentator L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews tomorrow,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews

