Venkatash Prasad Among 5 Short-listed Candidates for Selector Job
The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors.
The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik met in Mumbai and scrutinised 44 applications.
The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews
