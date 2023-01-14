ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Ties the Knot With Arjun Hoysala

Both Veda Krishnamurthy and Arjun Hoysala represent Karnataka in the domestic circuit.

Indian batter Veda Krishnamurthy announced her marriage with partner Arjun Hoysala in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, 12 January. The cricketer tied the knot on the birth anniversary of her late mother, who lost her battle with COVID-19 in April 2021.

Veda captioned the post, "Mr and Mrs ❤️ !!! This one’s for you Amma ❤️ your birthday will remain special always ❤️ love you Akka ❤️ #justmarried 12.01.23 😍 #newlife #wedding"

Both Krishnamurthy and Hoysala represent Karnataka in the domestic circuit. In the pictures shared on social media, the couple can be seen signing the official documents.

"Together we start a new innings", wrote Arjun.

The couple had announced their engagement in September 2022.

Veda had revealed the reason for choosing this day to register her marriage to former India Women's team coach WV Raman on his show 'Wednesdays with WV' on Sportstar.

Veda explained "I want to register my wedding on 12 January which is my mom’s birthday. I want that day to be special and always connected to me. In this month you’re not supposed to exchange garlands or conduct auspicious events or we would have had the proper wedding on this date. But going forward, when we celebrate anniversaries, it will be on this day,"

