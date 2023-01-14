Indian Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Ties the Knot With Arjun Hoysala

Indian batter Veda Krishnamurthy announced her marriage with partner Arjun Hoysala in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, 12 January. The cricketer tied the knot on the birth anniversary of her late mother, who lost her battle with COVID-19 in April 2021.

Veda captioned the post, "Mr and Mrs ❤️ !!! This one’s for you Amma ❤️ your birthday will remain special always ❤️ love you Akka ❤️ #justmarried 12.01.23 😍 #newlife #wedding"