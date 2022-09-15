When Uthappa Showed This Robin Can Batman

The thing that strikes you about Uthappa's career right off the bat is that both his highest scores in one-day internationals and T20Is came on his debut.

He struck a crucial 39-ball 50 against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup – the only batter among the top four to reach double figures and then did his thing in the bowl-out to help India advance to the final and make history.

In ODI cricket as well, he smashed 86 against England at Indore while opening the batting on debut after being tasked with the unenviable job of filling in Virender Sehwag's shoes after a good run in domestic cricket.

He opened the batting alongside Rahul Dravid and missed the elusive international ton via a run-out.