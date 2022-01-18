ADVERTISEMENT

Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Play in BBL

Chand didn't have a great outing with the bat as he was dismissed for six off eight balls by Sandeep Lamichhane.

Former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian male cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

The right-handed batter scripted history after making his debut for Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes in match No 54 of the BBL at Docklands Stadium.

"The new colours suit you, @UnmuktChand9," Renegades tweeted along with the picture of the cricketer.

However, Chand didn't have a great outing with the bat as he was dismissed for six off eight balls by Sandeep Lamichhane in the 18th over and his team led by Aaron Finch lost the match as well.

Notably, the 28-year-old had called time on his playing career in India last year and is plying his trade in different leagues across the globe.

Chand represented three IPL franchises -- Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals. He had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches but he never got an opportunity to play for the Indian senior team.

The talented cricketer burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U-19 World Cup in Australia. He was the player of the match in the final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side and guiding India to the title.

