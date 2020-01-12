Under-Pressure Malinga Blames Himself for T20 Drubbing in India

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga has blamed himself for their drubbing in the T20 Internationals against India but admitted that leading an inexperienced side is affecting his performance.

The veteran pacer said lack of early wickets and partnerships were the main reasons behind their meek surrender.

Sri Lanka lost the third match by 78 runs to concede the series 0-2. The opener in Guwahati was washed out.

"We lost 2-0. I have to perform well, because I have experience playing T20 cricket, but I didn't get a single wicket in this tournament, that is why we are in this situation, 65-70 per cent (of the times)," said the 36-year-old Malinga, who returned figures of 0/40 and 0/41 in Pune and Indore, respectively.